Dozens gather to remember Canton teen shot and killed

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Full of energy, kind, and funny.

Those are just some of the words family and friends are using to describe 15-year-old Larry Taylor.

The Canton teenager was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Canton Public School District honored and celebrated his life. Dozens were on hand for a balloon release to honor Taylor, who they say was taken from them too soon.

The teen had a passion for sports, especially football. Taylor played running back and linebacker for Huey Porter Middle School.

Howard Hollins, who coached Taylor, said this has been a big loss for the team, and they’re still having a hard time coming to grips with this tragedy.

The team played its first game on Tuesday without the 15-year-old. The players and coaches are now making a vow to finish the season strong in honor of Taylor.

“He’s always calling and texting me no matter what time of the day it was. He wanted to get better,” said Coach Hollins. “After games, he’ll call. ‘Coach, what do I need to work on to get better?’ We’re going to miss that. Long live 5, that’s our goal. Porter Strong, that’s our goal. We’re going to be strong and finish.”

Taylor was shot and killed on Saturday in Canton at a home on Frost Street.

Tristin Johnson, 13, has been arrested and is being charged with manslaughter in Taylor’s death. Canton Police said Taylor was shot in the side by an AR-style rifle.

At this time, there’s no word on why Johnson was in possession of the weapon in the first place. There are still a number of unanswered questions related to this case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.

