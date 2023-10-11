Win Stuff
Cloudy skies tomorrow, but the sun will return for your Friday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 10/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rain will continue for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady near 60°. Showers will come to an end after midnight. Skies will be cloudy overnight as lows bottom out into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy all day long. Highs will top out into the mid 70s.

The sun will return on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Thursday and Friday. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out. Highs

This weekend, another blast of cool Canadian air will move into the area. That will drop our highs back into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies!

The cool weather will linger into early next week with highs in the upper 60s on Monday with sunny skies.

