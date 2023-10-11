City of Hattiesburg receives grant to improve river access

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a hot and dry summer, you may find it hard to spot a boat along the Leaf River.

Through a new grant, the city of Hattiesburg is now making plans to bring in more boats, paddles and people

The $480k grant came from the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Grant Program and will be used to improve access at the Sims Road boat ramp.

The project is being done in partnership with Piney Woods Conservation Group and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.

“This boat ramp at Sims Road is really crucial. It is 9, 10 miles directly from Chain Park and Highway 11 access points, so it’s a really heavily traffic, heavily used access point,” said Shawn Harris with Piney Woods Conservation Group.

The improvements mainly include recreational activities, such as canoe and kayak launches and picnic areas.

“Most of our boat ramps were designed for propeller boats, powered boats. So it’s a little bit harder to get canoes and kayaks into the river,” Harris said. “So, as we began to promote that even more heavily, we realized we had some issues with access.”

The city plans to ultimately create a 9.6-mile route between the Leaf and Bouie rivers, called the “Middle Leaf Route.”

“It really creates like a day trip that you can take on a kayak or canoe with your family and have a designated point to get in and get out,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

The project is expected to take a year and a half to complete and will be managed by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department

Barker said the project is just a small piece of the city’s overall plan.

“This is one of the first investments that our state has made in conservation and outdoor recreation explicitly,” Barker said. “To have them support this funding both 2022 and ‘23 bodes well for us going into the future.”

