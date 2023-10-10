William Carey University hosts annual scholarship banquet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University hosted its annual Scholarship Banquet Monday night.

The banquet welcomed all scholarship donors to a night about education. It included a performance by the William Carey Worship Choir and guest speaker Kirk Cameron.

According to William Carey leaders, 95% of students receive financial assistance and nights like this ensure that they are able to continue doing so.

One student said she is thankful for being selected as a scholarship recipient.

“As a scholarship recipient and a student at William Carey, nights like these are really important for me because they allow my education to be affordable,” said SGA President and Scholarship Recipient Anna Carroll. “So, every single person that attends these, helps me reach that goal of graduating and going on to pursue a career as a doctor, it’s what I’m interested in doing and so we’re very thankful for things like this.”

Carroll said she will be continuing her education at William Carey and hopes to continue receiving a scholarship

