USM professor talks on conflict in Israel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, hours after a deadly attack in Israel, President Joe Biden promised to send additional military aid to the Middle East.

Protests around the country have left some people in the Pine Belt questioning the United States’ involvement in the conflict.

“The U.S. is concerned about stability in the region,” said Dr. Heather Stur, a University of Southern Mississippi history professor. “It’s an oil-rich region. The U.S. has a major trade relationship with Israel.”

Stur said the U.S. support for Israel dates back more than 70 years.

“The U.S. has been a major supporter of Israel since it was created in 1948,” Stur said. “Because of that, Israel has been one of America’s major allies in the Middle East.”

Until recently, Stur said American support has primarily been diplomatic.

“The U.S. hasn’t typically sent troops in to deal with conflict between Israel and its neighbors,” Stur said.

With American military ships and aircraft moving closer to Israel, Stur said the ultimate goal is to bring peace to the region.

Should the conflict escalate, Stur said it could interrupt the flow of one of America’s largest technology trade partners.

“American consumers could see a disruption in some of the products they have access to if this conflict is prolonged enough that it disrupts global trade,” Stur said. “Which is something that could happen.”

