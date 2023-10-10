Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

TOOL set to perform at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.
The Grammy award-winning metal band will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.(TOOL)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced the Grammy award-winning metal band TOOL will be performing at the venue as part of their 2024 tour.

After headlining Aftershock festival and playing at the Power Trip festival last weekend, the band announced a new round of U.S. dates. They’ll stop in Biloxi Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Elder will open for the band on all 2024 dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

In advance of the sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Oct. 13.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or...
Discarded safe recovered from wooded area in Jones Co.
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident
Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, was...
Wayne Co. man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend in Jones Co.
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
USM Homecoming parade started Saturday off right
USM Homecoming parade started Saturday off right
Oktoberfest pays annual visit to Hardy Street church
Oktoberfest pays annual visit to Hardy Street church
Festival celebrated 58 years Saturday
Festival celebrated 58 years Saturday