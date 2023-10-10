Win Stuff
SBA disaster loan assistance available for non-profits and businesses

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At the Meridian City Council’s work session, a Public Affairs Specialist from the U.S. Small Business Administration spoke with the council about loans that were available for non-profits and business owners.

Chasity Reid, the Public Affairs Specialist, said non-profits and businesses who sustained physical or economic damages from the storms that hit on June 14 through the 19 can apply for assistance.

“Lauderdale County is a contiguous county, and they are eligible for the economic injury disaster loan. So, what that loan is working capital to basically get to meet the business reached that financial obligation that they would have met if they wasn’t affected by the disaster and so on. For example, they could have, due to the tornado, could have knocked out power. So, if they use, if they use the Internet to run that POS system then they’re not able to process transactions. Therefore, they may have to delay their operation hours or delay for the whole day, so therefore they lost money from clients,” said Reid.

With these loans, businesses and non-profits can apply for 2 million dollars or less.

The deadline to apply for this loan assistance is May 13, 2024.

The SBA has temporary offices set up in Jasper and Jackson counties so the public can apply in person.

You can also apply online on the SBA Disaster Loan website or you can request an application by mail.

