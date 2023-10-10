North Forrest VFD responds to multiple incidents

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - October has already been a busy month for members of the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department.

According to a North Forrest VFD Facebook post, firefighters have responded to several incidents within the past few days.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters with the North Forrest VFD and Forrest County Fire Services responded to the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue to a report of a vehicle/bus fire.

Upon arrival, units reported smoke and fire showing from the rear of the vehicle. The fire was quickly extinguished without further incident. No injuries were reported.

On Monday evening, around 8 p.m., units responded to the area of Interstate 59 and Hinton Drive to the report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

Units found part of both east and westbound lanes blocked. One adult male was transported by Ambulance from the scene.

On Saturday morning, Firefighters with the North Forrest VFD and Forrest County Fire Services also responded to the 200 block of Nubb Rainey Road to a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, units found a single-story wood-framed house fully involved and falling in. The house was reportedly unoccupied and was in the process of being remodeled.

The North Forrest VFD’s post said no injuries were reported.

