Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is in the Bunkerhill area looking for a missing man.

According to the Marion County Emergency Management Agency, the man is identified as 64-year-old Gavin Nicholson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was last seen in the 400 block of West Reservoir Road wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a camouflage hat.

If you see or have seen this man in the past few hours, you can call the sheriff’s office at (601)-736-5051.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

