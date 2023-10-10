Win Stuff
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

-
-(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is in the Bunkerhill area looking for a missing man.

According to the Marion County Emergency Management Agency, the man is identified as 64-year-old Gavin Nicholson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was last seen in the 400 block of West Reservoir Road wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a camouflage hat.

If you see or have seen this man in the past few hours, you can call the sheriff’s office at (601)-736-5051.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

