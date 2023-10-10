Win Stuff
Jones Co. VFDs participate in water shuttle exercise

Water Shuttle Exercise
Water Shuttle Exercise(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments participated in an exercise called a water shuttle for the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

The purpose of the water shuttle is to demonstrate maintaining a significant source of water for an extended period of time, as is sometimes needed during large-scale fire fighting. In rural areas, which includes the vast majority of Jones County, there are no hydrants from which to pull water and tankers must haul water to each fire scene.

In a water shuttle, firefighters maintain a continuous supply of water for one hour. They must transport and pump continuous water, beginning with 250 gallons per minute for the first ten minutes, and then maintaining 750 gallons per minute for 50 additional minutes.

Large water tankers rotate dumping between 3,500 and 5,000 gallons each into one of two dump tanks which is then pumped by an engine.

Union, Glade, Powers, Sandersville, Ovett, Sharon, Rustin, M & M departments participated in the water shuttle.  The tankers from these departments rotated transporting water from Lake Bogue Homa to the Northeast Jones High School, where the shuttle was based. 

Thanks to all the firefighters and departments who assisted, the Northeast Jones Fire Protection District passed the water shuttle requirements set by the Rating Bureau.

Successful completion of the exercise is part of an effort by the fire service to improve the rating, and to go down to class 7 in the NE Jones district, which will save property owners money.

The NE Jones Fire Protection District spans into eastern Jones County from Sandersville south to the Glade community.

The Mississippi State Rating Bureau will make the ultimate decision about what change in class, if any, occurs.

