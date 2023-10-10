Win Stuff
Hunters urged to kill one more deer to reduce record population

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deer hunters can look forward to spending a little more time in the woods this season to help thin the deer population. Despite the drought, experts say there are record numbers in the woods.

Bow hunting season is underway, and the woods are crawling with deer. Wildlife experts say 1.5 million deer are rooming the state forests, more than the land can handle. Hunters are encouraged to help thin the record population.

“We also had great conditions for deer to reproduce. So we’ve seen an increase in our deer population, and so with this upcoming season, we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Chief of Staff Russ Walsh.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year. Experts said the drought won’t impact the upcoming hunting season.

“The drought that we’re seeing right now... we probably won’t see the effects of the drought until next year,” said Walsh. “So going into the winter and going into late next spring, that’s when we’ll start seeing the effect on the deer.”

Chronic Wasting Disease remains present in the state, and hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

“We still have it in the south Delta area — Issaquena, Warren county, as well as in north Mississippi Benton, Marshall counties,” said Walsh.

The state agency has freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for CWD testing. Gun season starts November 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” added Walsh.

You can find out the locations of the freezers for CWD testing at www.mdwfp.com.

