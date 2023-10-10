Hattiesburg volunteer & museum win big at state tourism conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg received two prestigious awards at the 2023 Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) hosted the event at the Mississippi State University Riley Center in Meridian on October 4-6. This annual educational and professional development event brought together around 200 industry professionals from across the state and tourism partners from the surrounding region.

At the conference, MTA presented awards in 18 categories, each focusing on a different aspect of the hospitality industry or individual achievement.

“Mississippi’s tourism industry is thriving,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Every day, more and more people are falling in love with our state – and it’s easy to see why. There’s a beauty to Mississippi that is uniquely inspiring, and it’s hard to find nicer people than Mississippians. Thank you to the Mississippi Tourism Association for telling Mississippi’s story, and congratulations to all of the award winners!”

Hattiesburg representatives won both the Tourism Partnership of the Year and Community Volunteer of the Year awards.

Tourism Partnership of the Year

This year’s Tourism Partnership of the Year award went to Hattiesburg’s African American Military History Museum for their promotional partnership with the movie “Devotion,” a film produced in conjunction with Black Label Media and released in November 2022. The movie tells the story of Jesse LeRoy Brown - America’s first Black naval aviator - and his wingman, Thomas Hudner, during the Korean War.

“It is such a pleasure to have the opportunity to celebrate these talented members who work tirelessly for their communities and organizations,” said MTA Executive Director Danielle Morgan. “These awards are very competitive, and that is a testament to the caliber of work being produced by our partners and the overall strength of Mississippi tourism. It is our honor to work together with these outstanding professionals to continue to grow and prosper our industry.”

On December 3, 2022, the African American Military History Museum led a group of partners to host a special film premiere in Hattiesburg, Brown’s hometown, featuring the actors, producers, director and Brown family.

Devotion movie stars come to Hattiesburg (wdam)

At the first event, a reception at the museum, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker presented keys to the city to Director J.D. Dillard, Producer Rachel Smith, actors Jonathan Majors, Glenn Powell and Christina Jackson, Brown’s daughter, Pamela Knight of Hattiesburg, and Hudner’s son, Thomas Hudner III of Massachusetts.

Following the reception, the African American Military History Museum and Hattiesburg Convention Commission hosted a sold-out, red-carpet premiere of “Devotion” at the Historic Saenger Theater.

Community Volunteer of the Year

This year’s Community Volunteer of the Year award went to Vicki Taylor for her work developing the nationally recognized Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

Vicki Taylor volunteered to create the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum in the summer of 2020. (Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

“The Mississippi tourism industry thrives with dedicated individuals who share a heartfelt commitment to enhancing their communities and our state as desirable destinations to visit, reside, and thrive,” said Christy Burns, 2023-2024 president of MTA. “We commend their exceptional contributions to our state’s fourth-largest industry and appreciate their unwavering support for the Mississippi Tourism Association’s mission, which unites the entire tourism sector through advocacy, education, and promotion. We extend our warmest congratulations to all our award recipients for their remarkable achievements and offer our best wishes for their ongoing success.”

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of the Historic Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg. As the lockdown continued into the summer, Taylor volunteered to spearhead a program to create a way for people to escape the isolation of the pandemic.

With a scant $800 at her disposal, Taylor got to work converting a boarded-up window in a rear storeroom of the theater into a small museum -- a pocket museum. The boarded-up alley window, hidden for almost four decades, was replaced with security glass, a display cabinet was crafted, and a “Hattiesburg Pocket Museum” sign was hung.

Taylor’s first exhibition was her husband’s collection of over 115 unique Swiss Army pocket knives. She did not announce the museum, but the sign hung silently in the alley, beckoning those who dared to venture down the path to enjoy the display. It quickly began to grow in popularity.

Somewhere along the way, the Washington Post heard about the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and included it as one of the six best museums to open during the pandemic. That story lit a fuse that had the media wanting to know more about the city’s hidden gem.

The little bit of whimsy and fun during a dark period soon became a full-time responsibility – one that Taylor cheerfully took on.

Every month, Taylor searched for small but unique collections she could display. Some included ‘book-sculpting’ artworks from an artist in Denver, bone art from Texas, an origami collection and many others.

In the first year, over 130,000 people came to see the little hidden museum. It has now increased to over 180,000 per year; that translates into just over $20 million in visitor spending for Hattiesburg each year.

