Hattiesburg Jaycee member will take on national leadership role

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Jaycee member will now help lead the national leadership organization.

JCI Mississippi Jaycees announced Monday that Bethanie Miller was elected as the 2024 JCI USA Deputy National President. In this role, Miller will collaborate with the JCI USA National President to support their plan of action.

Miller ran on the campaign theme of “Take the Opportunity.” She said her goals are to work with JCI USA members to help them define their success, find their passion and take the opportunity to create positive change in their local communities and beyond.

Bethanie Miller campaigned on the theme "Take the Opportunity" to win the election for the 2024 JCI USA Deputy National President. (JCI Mississippi)

JCI Mississippi, also known as Mississippi Jaycees, is the state organization for Junior Chamber chapters. It is a membership-driven global network of dedicated young leaders, ages 18 to 40, active in more than 5,000 locations across nearly 115 countries. Members work on developing leadership skills and networking through projects, events, trainings and specialized programs.

“Our organization is developing the next generation of leaders in government, business, and civil society,” reads a press release from JCI Mississippi about Miller’s election.

Miller joined the Hattiesburg Jaycees in September 2018. Since that time, she has served in various roles, including:

Hattiesburg Jaycees Secretary (2019)

Chapter President (2020 - 2021)

JCI Mississippi Jaycees 75th State President (2021)

JCI USA National Vice President overseeing the focus area of Chapter Relations (2022)

JCI USA Leadership Development Director (2023)

Miller graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with bachelor’s degrees in international business and political science.

Professionally, she is the Human Resources Manager at Western Container Corp in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Miller is also involved in a variety of community and professional groups, including:

Alpha Delta Pi Hub City Alumni Association

Pine Belt Human Resources Association

Society for Human Resource Management

Several local advisory boards

Miller said she invites Mississippians to join one of the two active chapters in the state: JCI Hattiesburg Jaycees and JCI Petal Jaycees.

To learn more, follow JCI Mississippi Jaycees’ social media. Those interested in extending a Jaycees chapter to their community should reach out via email to ms@jciusa.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.