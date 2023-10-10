Grace the giraffe joins Sue Ellen & Bertie at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a new resident on Tuesday.

Grace, a reticulated giraffe, joined the zoo’s existing giraffes, Sue Ellen and Alberta (Bertie), by the popular Ladha’s Cantina. It’s a family reunion, of sorts, because Grace and Bertie are half-sisters who share the same father.

Originally from the Audubon Species Survival Center, Grace is two-and-a-half years old.

“Grace is of breeding age, and the Audubon Species Survival Center chose to move her to our zoo rather than place her on birth control,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We are pleased they chose the Hattiesburg Zoo as the home for Grace. Sue Ellen and Bertie have thrived here in our care, and we expect that Grace will be a good fit in regard to compatibility.”

Grace is a 2.5-year-old reticulated giraffe. (Hattiesburg Zoo)

Jeremy Cumpton, the director of conservation, education and wildlife for the Hattiesburg Zoo, said many factors were considered when adding a third giraffe to the popular zoo exhibit.

“When considering adding Grace to our tower, we looked at several factors, including space and facility resources,” said Cumpton. “Both our giraffe barn and their outdoor yard far exceed the animal husbandry guidelines for space required, and we built our facilities with the goal of adding to our giraffe population.”

According to the guidelines, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s giraffe yard would easily hold 10 giraffes.

“While we don’t intend to grow to 10 giraffes,” said Moore, “we do have space that allows for additional giraffes when it is appropriate.”

Grace will be quarantined inside the giraffe barn for 30 days before joining Sue Ellen and Bertie in the yard. She should be in the outdoor exhibit near mid-November for guests to see.

“We hope that Grace will also join Sue Ellen and Bertie for feedings with guests sometime next year,” said Cumpton. “It will take her some time to get comfortable with her surroundings and with people, but we are looking forward to watching as her personality develops.”

