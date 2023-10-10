The Glory House in Laurel hosts ‘Taste and See’ fundraiser

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday was a day to remember for those who work at The Glory House in Laurel. Its annual fundraising event “Taste and See” was held in downtown Laurel.

This event helps raise money for local families. The community came together to lend a helping hand to those at The Glory House.

Since the organization has a staff of three, it took over 10 organizations to join forces to help set everything up. Set-up began a couple of hours before the event. Over 20 different area restaurants participated as well.

Last year, the event raised over $46,000 which the director said went towards feeding over 1,000 families in the Pine Belt and helped buy Christmas presents for 500 children.

Director of The Glory House Grant Staples said he is grateful for the support.

“It’s people who come from all walks of life to say hey I want to love our neighbor, I want to serve, I want to help. I think that’s what makes every organization special,” said Staples. “It’s the part of this that keeps me going. It keeps us in the fight, it keeps us pushing forward to make a difference because people care enough to come alongside and help you run the race.”

Staples said the money raised from the event will help The Glory House with its needs through the Spring and Fall. He also said the organization will soon be taking up donations of Christmas items.

