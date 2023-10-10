Democrats continue calls for Medicaid expansion in latest “Save Our Hospitals” tour stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the clock ticking until election day, Mississippi Democrats are keeping much of their focus on healthcare. They’re asking you to consider how it’s impacting you and your community before you cast a ballot.

St. Dominic’s Hospital was the backdrop as an example of one of the recent healthcare facilities to close a unit. The behavioral health unit shut down in June.

“This is not a problem that’s unique to the city,” said Rep. Zakiya Summers. “In September, four more hospitals announced plans to end inpatient care.”

Democrats have taken up the torch to try and make the connection between healthcare access and your quality of life ahead of the November election.

“The answer to this dire situation has been null and void: a refusal to expand Medicaid, emergency rooms that are some 30 miles away or more, thousands of people being dropped from the Medicaid rolls, and an increase in mentally ill individuals that are being shuffled into our communities right now,” added Summers. “This is not sustainable.”

Retired community nurse Teresa Roberts was also in attendance for the press conference.

“We have some solutions,” said Teresa Roberts. “But Governor Tate Reeves has decided not to use those solutions.”

She says Medicaid expansion is why she’s planning to vote for Brandon Presley.

“From a personal standpoint, my husband recently had surgery,” noted Roberts. “About three months ago, the medical bills that we have encountered have been astronomical. So I can only imagine what goes in people with income less than mine.”

Tate Reeves maintains expansion isn’t the answer.

“Adding 300,000 able-bodied Mississippians to the welfare rolls, I would argue, is a bad idea,” he said in September.

His campaign responded to the Democratic press conference with the following statement.

“Governor Tate Reeves announced a plan to put $700 million of additional yearly funding into hospitals, which hospital leaders say will make a massive difference and help keep hospitals open,” said Clifton Carroll with the Tate Reeves campaign. “These Democrats are just playing political games.”

Democrats say it was a political move and think it’s too little too late. They are sticking with Medicaid expansion as the answer.

The general election will be held on November 7. October 9 was the last day to register to vote in person, and October 10 is the deadline to register by mail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.