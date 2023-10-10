Covington County to host hazardous waste cleanup day for residents
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County is hosting a “Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day” for all county residents.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. at the Covington County Multi-Purpose Building (68 Collins Industrial Park Drive).
Covington County residents can drop off approved household hazardous waste at no cost.
Approved items include:
- All Purpose Cleaners
- Ammonia
- Anti-Freeze
- Automobile
- Cleaner Lighter Fluid
- Batteries
- Brake Fluid
- Chlorine Bleach
- Detergents
- Disinfectants
- Drain Cleaners
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Motor Oils
- Oil Filters
- Aerosols
- Oven Cleaners
- Paint
- Paint Thinners
- Pesticides
- Pool Chemicals
- Rodent Poison
- Rubber Cement
- Transmission Fluid
- Varnish
- Computers
- Medicines
- Fluorescent Bulbs
- And more...
Items not approved include:
- Ammunition
- Medical Waste
- Syringes
- Explosives
- Tires
- Contractor/Construction Waste
The waste cleanup day is part of a partnership between the Covington County Board of Supervisors and the City of Collins.
