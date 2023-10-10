Covington County to host hazardous waste cleanup day for residents

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County is hosting a “Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day” for all county residents.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. at the Covington County Multi-Purpose Building (68 Collins Industrial Park Drive).

Covington County residents can drop off approved household hazardous waste at no cost.

Approved items include:

All Purpose Cleaners

Ammonia

Anti-Freeze

Automobile

Cleaner Lighter Fluid

Batteries

Brake Fluid

Chlorine Bleach

Detergents

Disinfectants

Drain Cleaners

Herbicides

Insecticides

Motor Oils

Oil Filters

Aerosols

Oven Cleaners

Paint

Paint Thinners

Pesticides

Pool Chemicals

Rodent Poison

Rubber Cement

Transmission Fluid

Varnish

Computers

Medicines

Fluorescent Bulbs

And more...

Items not approved include:

Ammunition

Medical Waste

Syringes

Explosives

Tires

Contractor/Construction Waste

The waste cleanup day is part of a partnership between the Covington County Board of Supervisors and the City of Collins.

