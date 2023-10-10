Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Covington County to host hazardous waste cleanup day for residents

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.(WGEM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County is hosting a “Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day” for all county residents.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. at the Covington County Multi-Purpose Building (68 Collins Industrial Park Drive).

Covington County residents can drop off approved household hazardous waste at no cost.

Approved items include:

  • All Purpose Cleaners
  • Ammonia
  • Anti-Freeze
  • Automobile
  • Cleaner Lighter Fluid
  • Batteries
  • Brake Fluid
  • Chlorine Bleach
  • Detergents
  • Disinfectants
  • Drain Cleaners
  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Motor Oils
  • Oil Filters
  • Aerosols
  • Oven Cleaners
  • Paint
  • Paint Thinners
  • Pesticides
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Rodent Poison
  • Rubber Cement
  • Transmission Fluid
  • Varnish
  • Computers
  • Medicines
  • Fluorescent Bulbs
  • And more...

Items not approved include:

  • Ammunition
  • Medical Waste
  • Syringes
  • Explosives
  • Tires
  • Contractor/Construction Waste

The waste cleanup day is part of a partnership between the Covington County Board of Supervisors and the City of Collins.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or...
Discarded safe recovered from wooded area in Jones Co.
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident
-
False sergeant phone scam reported in Jones, Jasper counties

Latest News

Hattiesburg representatives won both the Tourism Partnership of the Year and Community...
Hattiesburg volunteer & museum win big at state tourism conference
The Glory House in Laurel hosts ‘Taste and See’ fundraiser
The Glory House in Laurel hosts ‘Taste and See’ fundraiser
-
William Carey University hosts annual scholarship banquet
William Carey University hosted its annual Scholarship Banquet Monday night.
William Carey University hosts annual scholarship banquet