Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded cash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office was awarded for assisting in a traffic stop earlier this year.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the Mount Olive Police Department made a traffic stop where drugs and money were seized on Feb. 22, and a police officer requested the assistance of the sheriff’s office.

During the traffic stop, officials discovered and seized $106,596.00 in U.S. currency.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Olive Police Department have each been awarded $42,536.96.

The District Attorney’s Office was also awarded $ 21,268.48 for filing the seizure paperwork.

The sheriff’s office said it will use its money towards equipment for the department.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.