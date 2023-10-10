Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded cash

-
-(Covington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office was awarded for assisting in a traffic stop earlier this year.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the Mount Olive Police Department made a traffic stop where drugs and money were seized on Feb. 22, and a police officer requested the assistance of the sheriff’s office.

During the traffic stop, officials discovered and seized $106,596.00 in U.S. currency.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Olive Police Department have each been awarded $42,536.96.

The District Attorney’s Office was also awarded $ 21,268.48 for filing the seizure paperwork.

The sheriff’s office said it will use its money towards equipment for the department.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or...
Discarded safe recovered from wooded area in Jones Co.
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg
-
False sergeant phone scam reported in Jones, Jasper counties

Latest News

-
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man
The Petal Police Department responded to a call on Monday in reference to a child who had...
Child wounded after accidental discharge of a firearm in Petal; police investigating
-
North Forrest VFD responds to multiple incidents
Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, was...
Wayne Co. man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend in Jones Co.