City of Petal addresses littering issue

The city is working on initiatives to address the issue. The mayor said the city mainly needs help from its citizens.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City is addressing an issue involving littering.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the problem is usually along high-traffic areas like Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Main Street.

Ducker said the city has picked up plastic cups and containers thrown out along the side of the road.

With homecoming this weekend, the city is working with the Petal Police Department to keep its streets safe and clean.

“You’re picking up full water bottles. That didn’t blow out the back of your truck, so we just need people to be more mindful of it, be better citizens and know that this is an expenditure of tax dollars that we would love to spend elsewhere,” said Ducker.

Those caught littering could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $250.

USM professor talks on conflict in Isreal
