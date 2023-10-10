City of Petal addresses littering issue

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City is addressing an issue involving littering.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the problem is usually along high-traffic areas like Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Main Street.

Ducker said the city has picked up plastic cups and containers thrown out along the side of the road.

With homecoming this weekend, the city is working with the Petal Police Department to keep its streets safe and clean.

“You’re picking up full water bottles. That didn’t blow out the back of your truck, so we just need people to be more mindful of it, be better citizens and know that this is an expenditure of tax dollars that we would love to spend elsewhere,” said Ducker.

Those caught littering could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $250.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.