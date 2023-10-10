Child wounded after accidental discharge of a firearm in Petal; police investigating

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is ongoing in Petal after a child suffered a gunshot wound Monday night.

According to the Petal Police Department, officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. in reference to a child who had suffered a gunshot wound due to an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Upon arrival, officials learned that the 5-year-old child had been left unattended within close proximity of the loaded rifle, the police department said.

The child was transported to Forrest General Hospital where they was stabilized and sent to Jackson for further treatment. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

The police department said the Mississippi Department of Human Services was contacted.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

