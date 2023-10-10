10/10 Ryan’s “Weather Roller-Coaster” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s still dry and cool out there by recent standards, but today warmed noticeably from yesterday thanks to rising humidity. That doesn’t mean we’re returning to the swampy conditions we saw in August though, it’s just going to be more humid than the last few days which have been bone dry. So today is still going to be quite nice and “fall-ish” once again, but it will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 85. Tomorrow will cool rapidly as cloud cover and rain potential picks up ahead of a near-miss from some tropical moisture. This Gulf Low will trail another frontal system behind it, leading to a couple of days of grey skies with isolated showers/t-storms.

Just like last week though, Friday is where it all starts to change. We’ll be right back in the mid 80s and humid again ahead of another front, which will bring more cold/dry air to the Pine Belt just in time for the weekend. That’ll lead to another 2-4 days in the mild and dry 70s, with chilly mornings. We’re still just starting to see these fronts make it through now, but expect more and more of these days in the couple of weeks ahead before it’s consistently cool and dry.

