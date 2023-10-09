Woman arrested in Jasper Co. incident Friday

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping; punishment in regard to an incident on Friday in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at the home of 67-year-old Viola Bibbs on County Road 22 in the Rose Hill community at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The victim, a 61-year-old resident of Bessemer, Ala., was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel with numerous cuts and stab wounds.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department said the victim was in stable condition.

From the initial investigation Friday night, the sheriff’s department said the victim was not allowed to leave the home and held against her will. This is still under investigation.

Bibbs’ bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Marvin Jones on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

