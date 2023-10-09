Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman arrested in Jasper Co. incident Friday

Viola Bibbs, 67.
Viola Bibbs, 67.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping; punishment in regard to an incident on Friday in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at the home of 67-year-old Viola Bibbs on County Road 22 in the Rose Hill community at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The victim, a 61-year-old resident of Bessemer, Ala., was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel with numerous cuts and stab wounds.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department said the victim was in stable condition.

From the initial investigation Friday night, the sheriff’s department said the victim was not allowed to leave the home and held against her will. This is still under investigation.

Bibbs’ bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Marvin Jones on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
The remnants of a shed (left) bear witness to the danger posed by a Jones County fire Sunday...
Outdoor fire destroys storage shed, threatens four homes Sunday in Jones County
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
A mobile home in Jones County suffered severe damage in early Saturday morning fire.
Jones County fire severly damages mobile home
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland

Latest News

-
False sergeant phone scam reported in Jones, Jasper counties
The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or...
Discarded safe recovered from wooded area in Jones Co.
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg