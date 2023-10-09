West Lamar Water Association issues boil notice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Lamar Water Association issued a boil-water notice Sunday morning due to an emergency repair

The notice was issued for the following areas: Warren Lane and Seminary-Sumrall Road from Lowery Road to Warren Lane.

The notice will remain in effect until all samples are approved, which is expected to be 48 hours, at least.

