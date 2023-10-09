Win Stuff
Reeves talks about hospitals, plans, funding

Gov. Reeves took to the campaign trail in the Pine Belt this weekend
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves spent part of his weekend in the Pine Belt, visiting a pair of popular annual festivals.

With the November general election less than a month away, Reeves made stops Saturday at the Mississippi Peanut Festival at Mitchell Farms in Collins and the Loblolly Festival in Laurel.

Reeves mingled, shaking hands and posing for selfies and pictures.

Reeves also shared his positions and thoughts on a variety of topics, including his recently-revealed plan to bolster Mississippi’s hospitals.

The governor said he believed t6hat his plan will be effective in providing funding for both rural and metropolitan hospitals.

“Well, I will tell you, if you really want to know the answer to that, talk to the leadership at Forrest General Hospital, talk to the leadership here at the Laurel hospital, because what you’ll find is that hospital leaders agree all across this state that this is really going to be a game-changer for the hospital system in Mississippi,” Reeves said. “It’s incredibly important and it’s really going to help keep hospitals open in rural areas, (and) it’s also going to help finance those hospitals in some of the larger metropolitan areas.”

