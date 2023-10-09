Win Stuff
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting at a permanently closed Hattiesburg club sent one woman to the hospital Saturday night.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the former location of Club Empire on Timothy Lane.

Emergency medical responders transported one woman to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to her leg. She was later released.

Police said the incident is currently under investigation, and they will provide additional details when available.

If you have any details about this incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

