Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Oct. 11

Nearly four months have passed since the deadly tornado.
Nearly four months have passed since the deadly tornado.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents affected by the severe weather of the spring can can receive various forms of Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, if eligible.

Much of the damage can still be seen months after a June tornado wrecked parts of Jasper county.

FEMA is now offering help to residents, both insured and uninsured.

“There may be things in your home that insurance won’t cover, and if you’ve applied with FEMA before the deadline, which is Oct. 11, we may be able to help you in those cases,” said Media Relations Specialist La-Tanga Hopes.

Residents can also apply for disaster relief loans from the Small Business Association.

“Apply with FEMA,” Hopes said. “Once you’re done applying with FEMA, consider applying with the Small Business Administration team. They do help businesses, homeowners and those recovering from disasters.”

Assistance also includes money to replace or repair vehicles damaged during the tornado.

“Should you find that your vehicle is not functioning and operable under the same circumstances they have been, consider applying for FEMA,” Hopes said. “You, too, may find that there are situations that your auto insurance will not cover based on severe weather and tornadic activity.”

To apply, click here or call 1-800-621-3362

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday...
2 injured in single-vehicle accident Friday night in Jones County
A Hattiesburg woman was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.
Hattiesburg woman arrested, charged with felony child abuse
Lumberton raising water rates
Lumberton residents to see water bills rise
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
According to shop owner Bucky Lott, a large rock was thrown into the front entrance door of the...
4 suspects wanted after 19 firearms stolen from Petal pawn shop

Latest News

Breast cancer survivors honored by Buckatunna church
Breast cancer survivors honored by Buckatunna church
The women said the church was a constant source support during their treatment.
Buckatunna church honors breast cancer survivors
The remnants of a shed (left) bear witness to the danger posed by a Jones County fire Sunday...
Outdoor fire destroys storage shed, threatens four homes Sunday in Jones County
5 pm Headlines 10/8
5 pm Headlines 10/8