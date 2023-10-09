Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater

Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Country pop singer and songwriter, Jordan Davis, is set to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The new “Damn Good Time Tour,” kicked off February 2023. Special guests will feature Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke.

“I’ve settled into a really good headspace in writing songs, which is rooted in being honest - about past things that I’ve gone through, good or bad, and about some things that have kind of scared me about the future,” Davis said on his website.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remnants of a shed (left) bear witness to the danger posed by a Jones County fire Sunday...
Outdoor fire destroys storage shed, threatens four homes Sunday in Jones County
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
A mobile home in Jones County suffered severe damage in early Saturday morning fire.
Jones County fire severly damages mobile home
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland
Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday...
2 injured in single-vehicle accident Friday night in Jones County

Latest News

Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg
'Taste and See' fundraiser set Monday in Laurel
'Taste and See' fundraiser set Monday in Laurel
Gov. Tate Reeves takes to the Pine Belt Saturday.
Reeves talks about hospitals, plans, funding
The United States Navy welcomed the missile destroyer 'Jack H. Lucas' into active service...
Navy destroyer commissioned Saturday in name of Medal of Honor recipient buried in Hattiesburg