Hunters must hit the books before hitting the woods

Hunters must take the course before receiving their license. The course teaches responsible hunting and preventing accidents.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As temperatures continue to dip, hunters are suiting up and heading to the woods.

The state is currently offering a hunter’s education course to ensure that hunters are staying safe while making the most out of the season.

The course is required to receive a hunter’s license.

“It talks about anything from dealing with wildlife management to habitat to being a responsible hunter,” said instructor Brennon Chancellor. “But the most important thing is tree stand safety and firearm safety we try to integrate out to the youth and the people taking the class.”

The course is made for the most experienced all the way to amateurs.

“I took this class, had to be 25, 30 years ago,” said Ellisville resident Jeremy Jensen. “I’m just coming to get a little refresher with the boys and make sure they have it fresh on their minds.”

Chancellor said hunters should be careful going up and down tree stands.

This includes using a safety harness.

“When you get up off the ground, and you’re hunting anywhere in excess of 15, 20+ feet. If you were to take a fall from that tree stand, it could be detrimental,” Chancellor said. “It could hurt you. It could kill you in some instances.”

While using the harness, you should also make sure your gun isn’t loaded.

“When you get settled to hunt and you’re safe, go ahead and load that firearm then and then repeat the process as you’re climbing down,” Chancellor said. “Make sure you unload that firearm. Make sure that firearm is clear.”

It is also important that hunters let their families know where they are and when to expect them home. This makes them easier to locate if they happen to go missing.

For more information on the course as well as specific seasons, CLICK HERE.

