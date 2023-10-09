Win Stuff
Hattiesburg veteran honored by United States military in Florida

The United States Navy welcomed the missile destroyer 'Jack H. Lucas' into active service...
The United States Navy welcomed the missile destroyer 'Jack H. Lucas' into active service Saturday.(United States Navy)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The USS Jack H Lucas is now ready to serve the country.

The ship was built in honor of U.S. Marine and Hattiesburg resident Jack Lucas.

Lucas served as the youngest Marine and service member in WWII. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on Iwo Jima.

“His sacrifice, his patriotism, and his legacy lives on, as I see as our Navy fighting America’s enemies,” said Ruby Lucas, his widow. “God bless the USS Jack Lucas and all who sail on her and God bless America.”

The commissioning ceremony of the ship was a collection of five years of work from everyone involved in the construction of the ship, its operations and all of those involved in bringing the ship to life. Honoring Lucas’ life, his wife, The Trail of Honor Foundation and Flags of Honor Escort presented the ship with a life vest adorned with his medal of honor.

Sergeant Major Carlos Ruiz said because of Lucas’ determined spirit, many are where they are today.

“But what ends up happening is that everyone rallies around one person,” Ruiz said. “One person can elevate the standard no matter what organization you belong to. One person.

“One person shines their shoes, next thing you know, three shine their shoes. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

The ship’s motto “Indestructible” is a reflection of Lucas.

