False sergeant phone scam reported in Jones, Jasper counties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public about a telephone scam circulating in Jones and Jasper counties.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said an individual identifying himself as Sgt. Daniel Cooper with the sheriff’s department is calling area residents and advising them they have outstanding fines and they need to pay them via a debit card or online cash app to avoid being arrested.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said it does not call individuals and ask them to pay fines or fees to avoid being arrested. Residents are asked to hang up on this scammer and block the number or numbers that he is calling from.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department also posted on Facebook that a man claiming to be Sgt. Daniel Cooper is making calls to people in Jasper County.

This individual is claiming to be a law enforcement officer and threatening to arrest residents if they do not send him money to take care of old fines. This individual also states there are warrants for the resident’s arrest for old fines.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said it doesn’t employ anyone named Daniel Cooper. This is a scam.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.