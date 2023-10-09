Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

False sergeant phone scam reported in Jones, Jasper counties

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public about a telephone scam circulating in Jones and Jasper counties.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said an individual identifying himself as Sgt. Daniel Cooper with the sheriff’s department is calling area residents and advising them they have outstanding fines and they need to pay them via a debit card or online cash app to avoid being arrested.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said it does not call individuals and ask them to pay fines or fees to avoid being arrested. Residents are asked to hang up on this scammer and block the number or numbers that he is calling from.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department also posted on Facebook that a man claiming to be Sgt. Daniel Cooper is making calls to people in Jasper County.

This individual is claiming to be a law enforcement officer and threatening to arrest residents if they do not send him money to take care of old fines. This individual also states there are warrants for the resident’s arrest for old fines.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said it doesn’t employ anyone named Daniel Cooper. This is a scam.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
The remnants of a shed (left) bear witness to the danger posed by a Jones County fire Sunday...
Outdoor fire destroys storage shed, threatens four homes Sunday in Jones County
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
A mobile home in Jones County suffered severe damage in early Saturday morning fire.
Jones County fire severly damages mobile home
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland

Latest News

The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or...
Discarded safe recovered from wooded area in Jones Co.
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg
'Taste and See' fundraiser set Monday in Laurel
'Taste and See' fundraiser set Monday in Laurel