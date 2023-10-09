Win Stuff
Discarded safe recovered from wooded area in Jones Co.

The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or...
The sheriff's department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or persons.(Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recovered an apparent stolen Stack-On Total Defense safe from a wooded area off New Hope Road, south of Ellisville, on Monday morning.

The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or persons.

The safe does not match the description of any safe reported stolen to JCSD.

Anyone with information on the owner of this safe is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 and speak to Investigator Patrick Oster or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP(7867).

