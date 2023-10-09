Clouds move in tomorrow. Rain showers possible Wednesday.

The rest of this evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Clouds will move in during the overnight hours as lows bottom out into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy throughout the day as highs warm up into the mid 80s.

A Gulf low will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms for your Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Thursday and Friday. A few stray showers can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another blast of cool, Canadian air will move into the area this weekend. That will drop our highs back into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies!

