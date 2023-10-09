Buckatunna church honors breast cancer survivors

BUCKATUNNA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sunday service at Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church was all about celebrating members who’ve battled breast cancer.

Members read poems and sang songs as the women were gifted bags full of keepsakes, like earrings and sashes.

Jeanette Hayes-Pou said she was speechless while sitting front row.

In November 2013, she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

“I was at home by myself, and I just froze,” Hayes-Pou said. “I didn’t know what to do,”

She’s now been cancer-free for years after undergoing a mastectomy.

“He (the doctor) said it’s 98% curable, and I just jumped up and went to shouting and screaming and going on,” said Hayes-Pou.

First Lady Audrey Gandy was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in July 2016.

Gandy said going through treatment was difficult at first.

“I had to do chemo, radiation,” Gandy said. “I had to get the surgery. I also had to do a mastectomy.”

The women said it was their faith, as well as love from their families, that kept them going.

“With my family, my husband and my church family...I just leaned on them,” Gandy said.

Both women said they hope their stories inspire others who are still fighting.

“Don’t give up,” Hayes-Pou said. “Put your trust in God and lean on your support group,”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.