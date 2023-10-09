Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Brandon Presley endorsed by independent candidate for governor, Reeves snaps back

Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic candidate for Mississippi governor, Brandon Presley earned the endorsement of independent candidate for governor, Gwendolyn Gray, who announced Monday that she’s withdrawing from the race.

Presley’s campaign made the announcement to the media with no other details from Gray, other than the following quotes.

“I am proud to endorse Brandon Presley because he will be a governor who takes action for our people — including making sure our families have access to affordable healthcare by expanding Medicaid on day one, making sure government is in the hands of the people, and investing in public education so we can create opportunities here at home,” said Gwendolyn Gray. “I trust Brandon Presley because he knows where so many Mississippians are, and he will always fight so people who work for a living can have a chance to reach their fullest potential. I would encourage all of my supporters to vote for Brandon, and I plan to withdraw from the race.”

”I am honored to earn the support of Gwendolyn Gray because our campaign is focused on earning the support of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who are ready to expand Medicaid on day one, cut the highest tax on food in the country, and clean up corruption once and for all,” said Gubernatorial Nominee Brandon Presley.

Governor Tate Reeves took to social media for a response.

“I would like to congratulate these lifelong Democrats for coming together and making it clear that there is only one option for conservative leadership in this race. All the DNC money flooding into Mississippi to flip this state blue is not going to make a difference because the people of Mississippi believe in conservative values.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s department said the safe was broken into and discarded by an unknown person or...
Discarded safe recovered from wooded area in Jones Co.
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Hattiesburg's Club Empire permanently closed in 2021.
One injured in weekend shooting at former Club Empire in Hattiesburg
Viola Bibbs, 67.
Woman arrested in Jasper Co. Friday incident
-
False sergeant phone scam reported in Jones, Jasper counties

Latest News

Bethanie Miller joined the Hattiesburg Jaycees in September 2018.
Hattiesburg Jaycee member will take on national leadership role
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Covington County to host hazardous waste cleanup day for residents
Hattiesburg representatives won both the Tourism Partnership of the Year and Community...
Hattiesburg volunteer & museum win big at state tourism conference
The Glory House in Laurel hosts ‘Taste and See’ fundraiser
The Glory House in Laurel hosts ‘Taste and See’ fundraiser
-
William Carey University hosts annual scholarship banquet