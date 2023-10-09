9th annual Pine Belt Pride Week kicks off

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -This week, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are celebrating the ninth annual Pine Belt Pride Week.

The events, which are hosted by The Spectrum Center, will last from Monday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 15.

The week officially starts Monday at the Pride Kickoff BBQ. The event will be hosted at The Spectrum Center on 210 Souther 25th Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

A sign-making party to make signs for the Pride March during Pride in the Park is set to be hosted at The Spectrum Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, a Queeraoke event is set to be hosted at Southern Prohibition on 301 Mobile Street at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the Trans 101: TGNC Lived Experience Panel will be held at The Spectrum Center at 6 p.m. To submit a panel question, CLICK HERE.

An Open Mic Night event will also be hosted at The Spectrum Center on Friday at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Pride in the Park will be hosted at 10 a.m. at Town Square Park. The Pride March will start at 12 p.m., and the lineup starts at 11:30 a.m.

A Pine Belt Pride Afterparty will also be held Saturday at the MPV at 5729 U.S. Highway 49. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets for the show will be sold at the door.

On Sunday, a drag brunch will mark the end of the events. It will be hosted at 11 a.m. at MPV.

You can CLICK HERE for more information about buying tickets for the Jade Jolie meet and greet and the Pine Belt Pride Drug Buch.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.