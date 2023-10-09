Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

10/09 Ryan’s “Chilly!” Monday Morning Forecast

Going to be one of those “roller-coaster” weeks weather-wise.
10/09 Ryan’s “Chilly!” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

This is going to be quite the week! We’re starting off firmly in fall as we wake up Monday, with lows as cold as 39 degrees in the Pine Belt, with Hattiesburg right in the middle at 45 degrees. If you’re a fan of cold weather, this is what you’ve been waiting for! If you’re not, don’t worry....it won’t last long. In fact, you’ll be able to trade those morning coats for afternoon short-sleeves fairly quickly as we climb back to our seasonal average of 82 later today under perfectly sunny skies. If today was too cool for you...just wait....

That’s because we’ll see above average highs again as soon as tomorrow, but the very next day will bring another 10 degree drop thanks to increasing clouds and rain chances. That’ll drop us into the 70s as we get near-missed to the SE by some tropical moisture, but like last week another big cool-down is lurking. It’ll take from Thursday-Friday night for a front to make it through like it did las week, ushering in more cold/dry air with the same timing as last week! That means we’ll see another slight temp/humidity bump Friday, but we’ll spend the weekend and start of next week firmly in Fall.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remnants of a shed (left) bear witness to the danger posed by a Jones County fire Sunday...
Outdoor fire destroys storage shed, threatens four homes Sunday in Jones County
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
A mobile home in Jones County suffered severe damage in early Saturday morning fire.
Jones County fire severly damages mobile home
Elvis Presley's Graceland
No bomb found after threat at Graceland
Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday...
2 injured in single-vehicle accident Friday night in Jones County

Latest News

10/09 Ryan’s “Chilly!” Monday Morning Forecast
10/09 Ryan’s “Chilly!” Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah's Sunday Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Night Forecast