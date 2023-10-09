10/09 Ryan’s “Chilly!” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

This is going to be quite the week! We’re starting off firmly in fall as we wake up Monday, with lows as cold as 39 degrees in the Pine Belt, with Hattiesburg right in the middle at 45 degrees. If you’re a fan of cold weather, this is what you’ve been waiting for! If you’re not, don’t worry....it won’t last long. In fact, you’ll be able to trade those morning coats for afternoon short-sleeves fairly quickly as we climb back to our seasonal average of 82 later today under perfectly sunny skies. If today was too cool for you...just wait....

That’s because we’ll see above average highs again as soon as tomorrow, but the very next day will bring another 10 degree drop thanks to increasing clouds and rain chances. That’ll drop us into the 70s as we get near-missed to the SE by some tropical moisture, but like last week another big cool-down is lurking. It’ll take from Thursday-Friday night for a front to make it through like it did las week, ushering in more cold/dry air with the same timing as last week! That means we’ll see another slight temp/humidity bump Friday, but we’ll spend the weekend and start of next week firmly in Fall.

