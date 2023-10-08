The Pink Ribbon Fund needs more helping hands

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pink Ribbon Fund is reorganizing.

The non-profit helps men and women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

New Executive Administrator Christy Amay said the non-profit is ready to accept applications from men and women who are fighting breast cancer and carrying the financial weight that comes with it.

Amay said a big part of reorganizing is the raising of money, and, she added, the group needs more helping hands to do it.

Lamar County residents Pamela Sandifer and Beverly Barton are two volunteers for The Pink Ribbon Fund.

They received help from the fund when they were fighting breast cancer.

“I am a 12-year breast cancer survivor,” Sandifer said.

“I am a breast cancer survivor,” Barton said.

Both women know first-hand the heavy emotional and physical toll that comes with the diagnoses.

“I just finished chemo in May,” Barton said.

Sandifer said 12 years ago, when she worried about paying for treatment, The Pink Ribbon Fund stepped in to help.

She recalled as she was recovering in the hospital after her double mastectomy, someone from the fund walked in and told her the bill was taken care of.

“Between my insurance and The Pink Ribbon, everything just worked out real good,” Sandifer said.

Barton said she was happy to give back to the organization that is still by her side.

“My youngest daughter and her husband live here,” Barton said. “They threw a goodbye-to-chemo party for me in June and so many of the ladies from (The) Pink Ribbon Fund came,” Barton said.

Amay said volunteers like Sandifer and Barton are what keep the fund going.

“We need a fresh group of men and women to join us and help us raise more funds,” Amay said.

Amay said more help for The Pink Ribbon Fund means more stories of survival shared by the survivors.

