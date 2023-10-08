Win Stuff
Pine Belt NAMI affiliate hosts annual mental illness awareness walk Saturday

The NAMI Walks Pine Belt took place at Kamper Park Saturday.
The NAMI Walks Pine Belt took place at Kamper Park Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIEBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted an annual community event Saturday morning.

A NAMI Walks Pine Belt event at Kamper Park sported more than 80 participants.

The NAMI organization’s mission is mental health awareness.

NAMI also works to improve the lives of people with mental illness.

The organization was founded in 1979.

“It’s also a fundraiser,” said Mavis Creagh, president of the Pine Belt affiliate of NAMI. “it’s our only fundraiser of the year and it’s our annual walk that’s also held on the National Day of Hope, so it’s different walks happening all around the country, all (Saturday),”

Saturday’s walk was held in conjunction with Mental Illness Awareness Week.

