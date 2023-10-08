Lumberton Board of Aldermen expected to have an opening next week

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Lumberton is expected to be looking at an open board of alderman seat next week.

In a three-to-one vote, board members asked Alderman Bobby Smith to resign after he allegedly moved from his district.

Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers offered a timeline on what could happen now.

“We will have to start moving on that Monday,” Rogers said. “I’ll declare the seat vacant. After that, we will have 45 days to move on having a special election to have that representative replaced.”

City leaders are expected to talk about setting a date for a special election in the coming weeks, Rogers said.

