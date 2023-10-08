Loblolly Festival 2023 in Laurel featured more vendors than ever

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - From chainsaw artists to live music, craft vendors and tons of food, Laurel’s annual Loblolly Festival had something for everyone Saturday.

In fact, Main Street Laurel Executive Director Caroline Burks said more vendors than ever signed up this year.

“We have a ton of new vendors this year, and they represent a little bit of everything,” Burks said. “So, you’ll see clothing, pottery, jewelry, woodworking. It kind of runs the gamut of anything you can imagine. There is a vendor here selling it.”

An estimated 30,000 people funneled through downtown Laurel during the one-day festival.

Burks said the festival has a huge economic impact for the city’s sales tax revenue.

“Vendors that come here remit their sales tax through us, so all of the sales that are generated by all of these vendors that came (Saturday) will funnel through Laurel,” Burks said. “So, the sales tax that is collected here will stay here.”

Wells Lazy Acres owner Judy Wells has participated in Loblolly for several years and said it’s great place to be a vendor.

“We’re up to 250 vendors now, so we’ve got a lot of creative people here,” Wells said.

Emma Wilder Farm owner Kimberly Broome has participated in Loblolly for two years and said the festival has helped grow her business.

“Any festival, whether we do really well or not, we get to talk to people and tell them our story, how our farm came about and share our experience with everybody,” Broome said.

Local businesses also were open during the event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.