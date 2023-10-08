Jones County fire severly damages mobile home

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of a Jones County mobile home escaped injury, but an early Saturday morning fire caused severe damage to their home.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters from Powers, Glade, M&M, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a fire call at 116 Line Road.

On arrival, firefighters found a mobile home with heavy smoke billowing from inside.

Moments after the first firefighters arrived, the home erupted into flames.

In spite of an aggressive attack by firefighters, the home sustained major damage.

Seven residents were able to escape the blaze.

