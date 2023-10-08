Win Stuff
Jones County fire severly damages mobile home

A mobile home in Jones County suffered severe damage in early Saturday morning fire.
A mobile home in Jones County suffered severe damage in early Saturday morning fire.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of a Jones County mobile home escaped injury, but an early Saturday morning fire caused severe damage to their home.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters from Powers, Glade, M&M, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a fire call at 116 Line Road.

On arrival, firefighters found a mobile home with heavy smoke billowing from inside.

No injuries were reported at an early Saturday morning fire in Jones County that severely...
No injuries were reported at an early Saturday morning fire in Jones County that severely damaged a mobile home.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

Moments after the first firefighters arrived, the home erupted into flames.

In spite of an aggressive attack by firefighters, the home sustained major damage.

Seven residents were able to escape the blaze.

