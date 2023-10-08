Hardy Street parade highlights USM Homecoming 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students and alumni gathered with Hattiesburg residents along Hardy Street Saturday afternoon for the university’s annual Homecoming parade.

The parade made its way from 38th Avenue to the front entrance of campus at 1 p.m.

USM’s “Pride of Mississippi” marching band participated, as did newly-inaugurated university President Joe Paul and his family.

The parade also featured members of the Homecoming court, floats from various fraternities and sororities, cheerleaders, alumni members of the Dixie Darlings, dozens of international students and Southern Miss mascot, Seymour.

The event also featured former long-time USM baseball coach Scott Berry as grand marshal.

