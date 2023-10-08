Win Stuff
Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 40′s. This evening will be clear and no showers are expected.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 80′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be sunny and overnight lows will be in the mid to low 50′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid to low 80′s across the area. There is no chance of showers. It will be a bright, warm, and sunny day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the high 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s. Skies will be partly clear. There is a 40% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the low 60′s across the Pine Belt.

