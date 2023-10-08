Glory House’s 3rd annual ‘Taste and See’ fundraiser set for Monday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “Taste and see that the Lord is good.”

That’s what The Glory House aims to do with its food pantry, ministry and programs for the community.

To help keep it going, the nonprofit will host its annual fundraiser, “Taste and See,” at 6 p.m. Monday in downtown Laurel.

Glory House co-founder Grant Staples said “Taste and See” came about as a result of trying to think of a fundraiser that involved the community and tied-in to the nonprofit’s mission.

“It’s a great Bible verse,” Staples said. “‘Taste and see that the Lord is good.’

“We feed a heck of a lot of folks in our community every month, about 1,000 families from 10 counties, from our food pantry.”

Staples said he thought it would be a good idea to do a food event that provides a sampling of area restaurants throughout Jones County.

Laurel First United Methodist senior pastor Daniel Hathorne, who helps with the event, said The Glory House’s Bread of Life Food Pantry feeds so many people in need.

“We take for granted, most of us, that we have plenty to eat,” Hathorne said. “And most of us have too much to eat. And (yet) there’s so many who just struggle to have a meal.

Hathorne said it is hard to imagine not having a meal to eat when you don’t live that life.

“But to be a part of (The Glory House’s ministry) and just see people who are truly in need receive a gift of food, that’s just life sustaining for them, it’s just amazing ministry,” Hathorne said.

Staples said the event is near and dear to his heart.

“This is becoming a really cool event, and it’s a special time because there’s not a time in our city where multiple people from multiple organizations and churches come together in one night,” Staples said. “We’ve all fellowshiped at our church. We’ve gone out to eat with our coworkers. They’re all coming, and they’re all going to be at this event, or a whole lot of them are going to be there.”

Staples said he has found the event to be is just an incredibly large night of fellowship.

“And it’s not stuffy,” Staples said. “It’s fun. It’s food. It’s the thing that we enjoy the most in the South--good food, good people, good fellowship.”

Tickets can be purchased online at thegloryhouse.org.

