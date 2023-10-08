Annual St. John Oktoberfest gives visitors a true taste of German food, culture

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The members of Hattiesburg’s St. John Lutheran Church hosted an event Saturday which celebrated German food and culture.

The annual “Oktoberfest” featured traditional German bratwursts and sauerkraut.

“All of our recipes are all homemade, all from Germany, including the mustard, including the strudel and the sauerkraut and the potato salad and they’re all the original recipes,” said Mark Keyl, president of the board of directors of St. John Lutheran Church.

Live German folk music also was performed.

“It’s always really, really fun,” said Dawn Hunt of Ocean Springs. “I like to just play with the guys and just come up and play,”

She was a member of a tuba quartet that played different types of German folk music.

“This is pretty much an once a year thing,” Hunt said. “I never play German folk music until I come here.”

The festival is a fundraiser to support local, regional and international mission work.

Church members were prepared to serve about 2,000 visitors.

Keyl says the event started out 45 years ago as a potluck dinner for church members.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.