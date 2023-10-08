Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Annual St. John Oktoberfest gives visitors a true taste of German food, culture

Oktoberfest pays annual visit to Hardy Street church
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The members of Hattiesburg’s St. John Lutheran Church hosted an event Saturday which celebrated German food and culture.

The annual “Oktoberfest” featured traditional German bratwursts and sauerkraut.

“All of our recipes are all homemade, all from Germany, including the mustard, including the strudel and the sauerkraut and the potato salad and they’re all the original recipes,” said Mark Keyl, president of the board of directors of St. John Lutheran Church.

Live German folk music also was performed.

“It’s always really, really fun,” said Dawn Hunt of Ocean Springs. “I like to just play with the guys and just come up and play,”

She was a member of a tuba quartet that played different types of German folk music.

“This is pretty much an once a year thing,” Hunt said. “I never play German folk music until I come here.”

The festival is a fundraiser to support local, regional and international mission work.

Church members were prepared to serve about 2,000 visitors.

Keyl says the event started out 45 years ago as a potluck dinner for church members.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday...
2 injured in single-vehicle accident Friday night in Jones County
According to shop owner Bucky Lott, a large rock was thrown into the front entrance door of the...
4 suspects wanted after 19 firearms stolen from Petal pawn shop
Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
The 27,000 sq. ft. metal building at Farm Systems Inc. reportedly contained highly combustible...
Explosive fire in Jones Co. takes more than 7 hours, dozens of firefighters to contain
-
Laurel drug bust nets cash, guns and crack cocaine

Latest News

The 58th Heritage Fest was held at Columbia's Friendship Park Saturday.
58th Heritage Fest held in Columbia
Loblolly 2023 attracts largest vendor group in festival's history
Loblolly Festival 2023 in Laurel featured more vendors than ever
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves visits Pine Belt Saturday
Q & A: Gov. Tate Reeves campaigns at Pine Belt festivals
The NAMI Walks Pine Belt took place at Kamper Park Saturday.
Pine Belt NAMI affiliate hosts annual mental illness awareness walk Saturday