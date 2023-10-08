Win Stuff
58th Heritage Fest held in Columbia

Festival celebrated 58 years Saturday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Dozens of vendors gathered at Friendship Park in Columbia to participated in perhaps, the oldest festival in the Pine Belt.

The 58th Heritage Fest featured food and arts and crafts booths and live entertainment.

Among the groups performing was the jazz band from William Carey University.

The event is hosted each year by the Marion County Historical Society.

“(After) Katrina, there was not (a festival) and for COVID, it was very pared down, it was really just sort of a drive-thru situation, so we did have to pare it down for that,” said Lori Watts, president of the Marion County Historical Society. “But, it has been going on, the first Saturday of October, for 58 years.”

Wanda Reeves, a vendor from Tylertown. was selling custom gift baskets at the event.

“This is my first Heritage Festival, I’ve attended before, but as a vendor, this is my first time and I’m really enjoying it,” she said. “Everybody is out enjoying themselves, it’s a lovely, lovely day to do it.”

Funds raised during Saturday’s festival will help manage the Marion County Museum & Archives and the historic John Ford home in Sandy Hook.

