13th annual Mississippi Peanut Festival draws crowd from all over

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Nothing says fall has arrived quite like a visit to Mitchell Farm in Collins.

And there are few better weekends to visit than the one featuring the annual Mississippi Peanut Festival.

The two-day festival opened Saturday morning and included such time-tested traditions as a pumpkin patch, a butterfly garden, tractor rides and a cornfield maze.

Wendy Coyle and Kelsie Graham traveled from Franklinton, Louisiana, to attend the festival for a third time

“We’ve made it a family outing every year.” Graham said. “So, we really enjoy it, The kids love to play in the corn, go to the maze, drink the lemonade. Their favorite part is ‘Tiny Town.’”

The two said they plan to attend both days, from beginning to end.

“We have no set time,” Graham said. “We usually shut it down.”

Day Two of the festival is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $15 for those two and older.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.