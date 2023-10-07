Win Stuff
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified woman shot two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday morning (Oct. 7), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said a 34-year-old man was arguing with a woman around 6:07 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets, when another woman “walked up, pulled a weapon and shot him multiple times in the chest.”

A 37-year-old woman standing nearby was “caught in the crossfire,” the NOPD said, and sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

The NOPD said both victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, but that the department had no information on either’s condition.

No information was provided on the woman suspected of shooting the victims and no arrest has been announced.

