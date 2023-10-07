Win Stuff
Section of U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg will be down to single lanes Sunday evening

Section of U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg to be down to single lanes in both directions
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Driers in Hattiesburg are asked to be aware that a section of U.S. 49 will be down single lanes in both directions starting Sunday evening.

Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, there will be a lane shift, requiring one-lane closures northbound and southbound on U.S. 49 between O’Ferral and Mamie streets.

Crews will add temporary pavement markings for the lane shift.

The work should take only one night and be completed by 6 a.m. Monday.

