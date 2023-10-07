Section of U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg will be down to single lanes Sunday evening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Driers in Hattiesburg are asked to be aware that a section of U.S. 49 will be down single lanes in both directions starting Sunday evening.

Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, there will be a lane shift, requiring one-lane closures northbound and southbound on U.S. 49 between O’Ferral and Mamie streets.

Crews will add temporary pavement markings for the lane shift.

The work should take only one night and be completed by 6 a.m. Monday.

