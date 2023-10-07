Win Stuff
Lumberton residents to see water bills rise

Lumberton increasing water rates
By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in Lumberton can expect to see an increase in their water bills moving forward.

The city is raising the water rate by 75 cents and the sewage rate by 50 cents.

Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers said the increases were long overdue and will help expenses to maintain the current water system.

“The prices of parts and equipment, down to the trucks, water clamps, and things like that, these prices have tripled within the past eight to 10 years,” Rogers said. “ We had to do this at this time. We did a small increase so it wouldn’t be such a hardship on our residents.”

City leaders said Lumberton residents can expect a similar increase later next year.

